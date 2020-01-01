Brighton v Chelsea line-ups: James and Pulisic play, youngster on bench, Albion duo miss out



Reece James is a surprise inclusion in Chelsea’s starting line-up for the game at Brighton.

Boss Frank Lampard had suggested that James was a week or so away from being available following an ankle problem.





But the youngster starts against Albion in place of Cesar Azpilicueta, who has been nursing a minor injury.

Christian Pulisic also returns to the side and there is again a place on the bench for youngster Tariq Lamptey, who came on against Arsenal.

Jorginho gets the nod to start in midfield, with Mateo Kovacic among the substitutes.

Brighton, meanwhile, are without injured wingers Solly March and Jose Izquierdo.

Brighton: Ryan, Burn, Dunk, Webster, Montoya, Trossard, Mooy, Bissouma, Alzate, Propper, Maupay

Subs: Button, Duffy, Stephens, Gross, Jahanbakhsh, Bernardo, Connelly Chelsea: Kepa, Rudiger, Zouma, Tomori, James, Jorginho, Kante, Pulisic, Mount, Willian, Abraham.

Subs: Caballero, Christensen, Kovacic, Hudson-Odoi, Batshuayi, Emerson, Lamptey.







