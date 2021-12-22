Brentford v Chelsea line-ups: Three Blues teenagers start, Toney a Bees sub
Chelsea, depleted by Covid-19 and injuries, name three teenagers in their starting line-up for tonight’s Carabao Cup quarter final.
Midfielders Harvey Vale, 18, and Xavier Simons, also 18, and forward Jude Soonsup-Bell, 17, all make their senior debuts.
There is also a return to the starting line-up for Mateo Kovacic.
Meanwhile, Brentford striker Ivan Toney, who recently had Covid, is on the bench.
Brentford: Fernandez, Sorensen, Jansson, Pinnock, Canos, Baptiste, Jensen, Janelt, Henry, Mbeumo, Wissa.
Subs: Cox, Thompson, Norgaard, Forss, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Toney, Peart-Harris, Stevens.
Chelsea: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Sarr, Simons, Kovacic, Saul, Alonso, Barkley, Soonsup-Bell, Vale.
Subs: Bettinelli, James, Rudiger, Hall, Jorginho, Kante, Webster, Mount, Pulisic.