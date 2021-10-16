Brentford v Chelsea line-ups: Kante and Sarr start, Bees make one change

N’Golo Kante is restored to the Chelsea starting line-up for the derby at Brentford, where Andreas Christensen is recalled too and Malang Sarr also starts.

Sarr gets a place in the side – his first Premier League appearance – because the Blues are without both Antonio Rudiger and Thiago Silva.

The Bees, meanwhile, make just one change from the team that won at West Ham prior to the international break.







Shandon Baptiste, who suffered a dislocated shoulder in that game, is replaced by Mathias Jensen.

Kristoffer Ajer is on the bench but Vitaly Janelt is not fit enough to make the squad.

Brentford: Raya, Pinnock, Jansson, Zanka, Canos, Norgaard, Onyeka, Jensen, Henry, Mbeumo, Toney

Subs: Fernanfez, Thompson, Goode, Forss, Ghoddos, Ajer, Bidstrup, Roerslev, Maghoma

Chelsea: Mendy, Chalobah, Sarr, Christensen, Azpilicueta, Kovacic, Kante, Loftus-Cheek, Chilwell, Werner, Lukaku.

Subs: Kepa, Alonso, Jorginho, Saul, Barkley, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, James, Havertz.







