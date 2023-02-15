Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea line-ups: Three Blues changes as Chilwell starts

Chelsea boss Graham Potter has made three changes for tonight’s Champions League round-of-16 first leg in Dortmund, with the fit-again ben Chilwell starting for the first time in three months.

Chilwell, Kalidou Koulibaly and Hakim Ziyech come into the side – the first time full-backs Chilwell and Reece James have started in the same Blues line-up since the win over AC Milan in the San Siro in October.







Chelsea: Arrizabalaga, James, Silva, Koulibaly, Chilwell, Loftus-Cheek, Ziyech, Fernandez, Felix, Mudryk, Havertz.

Subs: Bettinelli, Bergstrom, Kovacic, Chalobah, Mount, Zakaria, Gallagher, Azpilicueta, Chukwuemeka, Cucurella, Fofana, Hall.

Borussia Dortmund: Kobel, Wolf, Sule, Schlotterbeck, Guerreiro, Can, Brandt, Bellingham, Ozcan, Adeyemi, Haller.

Subs: Meyer, Reyna, Dahoud, Reus, Hummels, Modeste, Malen, Meunier, Ryerson, Rothe, Bynoe-Gittens, Coulibaly.







