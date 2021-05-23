Aston Villa v Chelsea line-ups: No Kante, Havertz a sub

N’Golo Kante is not in the Chelsea squad for their final game of the domestic season.

Kante has been nursing a hamstring issue but is currently expected to be available for the Champions League final against Manchester City.







The fit-again Mateo Kovacic partners Jorginho in midfield, while Christian Pulisic gets the nod to support Timo Werner in attack. Kai Havertz is on the bench.

Chelsea: Mendy, James, Rudiger, Silva, Azpilicueta, Kovacic, Jorginho, Chilwell, Mount, Pulisic, Werner

Subs: Kepa, Alonso, Christensen, Zouma, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Gilmour, Havertz.

Aston Villa: Martinez, Konsa, Hause, Mings, Targett, Nakamba, McGinn, Traore, Grealish, El Ghazi, Watkins

Subs: Heaton, Taylor, Luiz, Wesley, Elmohamady, Davis, Ramsey, Philogene-Bidace, Chukwuemeka

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});







