Aston Villa v Chelsea line-ups: No Kante, Havertz a sub
N’Golo Kante is not in the Chelsea squad for their final game of the domestic season.
Kante has been nursing a hamstring issue but is currently expected to be available for the Champions League final against Manchester City.
The fit-again Mateo Kovacic partners Jorginho in midfield, while Christian Pulisic gets the nod to support Timo Werner in attack. Kai Havertz is on the bench.
Chelsea: Mendy, James, Rudiger, Silva, Azpilicueta, Kovacic, Jorginho, Chilwell, Mount, Pulisic, Werner
Subs: Kepa, Alonso, Christensen, Zouma, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Gilmour, Havertz.
Aston Villa: Martinez, Konsa, Hause, Mings, Targett, Nakamba, McGinn, Traore, Grealish, El Ghazi, Watkins
Subs: Heaton, Taylor, Luiz, Wesley, Elmohamady, Davis, Ramsey, Philogene-Bidace, Chukwuemeka
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});