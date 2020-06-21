Aston Villa v Chelsea line-ups: Loftus-Cheek starts, Abraham a sub, Villa star passed fit

Ruben Loftus-Cheek returns to the Chelsea side at Villa Park, where Olivier Giroud also starts.

Loftus-Cheek plays for the first time since suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon 13 months ago.



Tammy Abraham is a substitute, with Giroud leading the attack.

With Jorginho suspended, Loftus-Cheek is joined in midfield by Mason Mount and N’Golo Kante.

Meanwhile, John McGinn has been passed fit to start for Villa following his recovery from an ankle problem.

Chelsea: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Alonso, Kante, Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Willian, Giroud, Mount.

Subs: Caballero, James, Zouma, Emerson, Gilmour, Barkley, Pulisic, Pedro, Abraham. Aston Villa: Nyland, Hause, Konsa, Mings, Targett, Luiz, McGinn, Hourihane, El Ghazi, Davis, Grealish.

Subs: Reina, Taylor, Elmohamady, Nakamba, Vassilev, Jota, Trezeguet, Baston, Samatta.







