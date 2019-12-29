Arsenal v Chelsea line-ups: Kovacic back, youngster on bench, no Pulisic, Gunners star returns

Mateo Kovacic returns to the Chelsea side for the derby at the Emirates Stadium.

Kovacic is available after suspension and has been given a starting place, with Jorginho a substitute.





Jorginho is joined on the bench by Callum Hudson-Odoi, who drops out of the starting line-up, as well as academy youngster Tariq Lamptey.

Hudson-Odoi is replaced by Mason Mount. There is no Christian Pulisic in the matchday squad.

Meanwhile, Arsenal defender Calum Chambers is back after suspension and David Luiz faces his former club

Arsenal: Leno, Maitland-Niles, Chambers, Luiz, Saka, Guendouzi, Torreira, Nelson, Ozil, Aubameyang, Lacazette.

Subs: Martinez, Mustafi, Mavropanos, Willock, Smith Rowe, John-Jules, Pepe. Chelsea: Kepa, Rudiger, Zouma, Tomori, Azpilicueta, Kovacic, Kante, Emerson, Mount, Willian, Abraham.

Subs: Caballero, Christensen, Lamptey, Jorginho, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Batshuayi.







