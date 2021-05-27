As Champions League thoroughbreds around them collapsed and faltered during a season unlike any before, the dark horse has quietly galloped to within one final sprint of the title.

In Chelsea’s way, though, is a formidable Manchester City side, led by Pep Guardiola – who has only lost one final in his illustrious career as a manager.







We take a closer look at the strengths and potential flaws of the Premier League champions.

Form guide

City have won their previous seven games in the Champions League, including both legs against PSG and Borussia Dortmund. With the domestic league title race turning into a procession in the latter weeks, Guardiola has been able to rotate his squad, keeping his strongest side fresh for CL engagements.

Style of play

The reason Guardiola is widely regarded as the best manager in the world is not just his supreme intelligence and reading of the game, but also his unique knack of improving almost every player under his command.

Kevin De Bruyne and İlkay Gündoğan, both midfielders by trade, have played the ‘false nine’ role this season, while Joao Cancelo has been a revelation in a full-back/attacking midfielder hybrid.

City’s tactics often prove disruptive to the shape of opposition sides, making them even more vulnerable to damage. City often shift between a variety of systems depending on their opponents. In possession, the back four becomes a back three, with Kyle Walker tucking in as the third centre-back, allowing either Benjamin Mendy, Oleskandr Zinchenko or Cancelo to move high from left-back.

Rodri or Fernandinho offer the screen in front of the defence, allowing Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne or Gundogan to occupy half spaces as the left-back (Mendy/Zinchenko/Cancelo) and the right winger (Ferran Torres/Riyad Mahrez) to stretch the play.

In the final third, City’s attack comprises of a mix of individual brilliance and well-rehearsed sequences of play. One such favoured routine involves one of the wingers/inside forwards attacking the space between full-back and centre-back to attack the 18-yard box.

Mahrez, Sterling, Foden, De Bruyne, Gundogan and Bernardo Silva are all adept at making these runs, which force the opposition defensive line towards the touchline. City’s attackers rarely ever cross (due to the lack of an aerial threat) relying instead on low, pacy cutbacks into the penalty area for one of the forwards.

The intricate footwork of Foden and Mahrez on either flank, as well as De Bruyne’s ingenuity are threats that are more individualistic in nature.

Key threats

City’s player of the year, Ruben Dias, has been a colossus all season and has no obvious weakness in his game. Under his leadership and organisation skills, City conceded only 32 goals all season, the lowest in the Premier League.

Good chances will be hard to come by with Dias in City’s defence, and Chelsea’s attack cannot afford to be as wasteful as they have been for much of the season.

The only free role afforded in Guardiola’s system is to their false nine, often played by the former Chelsea man De Bruyne. Turning 30 next month, the Belgian playmaker will be desperate to win Europe’s biggest prize. His dead-ball threat, ability to score screamers with both feet and pull out eye-of-the-needle passes will test the Blues defence to the fullest.

In games of this magnitude, it often takes a moment of astounding brilliance to make the difference. Foden could provide just that for City. David Silva’s heir apparent has risen from potential to great promise, and could cause the veteran duo of Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva plenty of problems from City’s left flank.

Weaknesses Chelsea might exploit

Two meetings against City yielded victory for the Blues, but also revealed a few interesting points of note.

Fernandinho played once and Rodri featured in both defeats, and both players struggled against the speed and guile of Mason Mount and N’Golo Kante on the break.

Rodri’s error led to Ziyech’s equaliser in the Premier League 2-1 win, while Fernandinho was lucky to escape a second yellow in the game he started. With Mateo Kovacic set to add more drive from midfield alongside Kante, Werner and Mount, whoever plays in City’s defensive midfield will have quite the job on their hands.

City’s left-back position has also been a minor position of concern. Mendy was bullied by Reece James in the league game, while Cancelo’s form, especially his attacking output, has taken a major hit (he was also at fault for Ziyech’s goal in the 1-0 FA Cup win.)

Zinchenko was excellent in his start and sub appearance in both legs against PSG, but his lack of attacking input blunts the left side of City’s attack, which is an issue as City build a major part of their attacks from the left (39%).

Should Cancelo or Mendy start, the left side of City’s defence could be the ideal place to target, as it not only keeps City’s left-back on their toes, it could also force Foden deeper in a bid to prevent Azpilicueta providing overlaps from right wing-back.

Possible City line-up (4-3-3): Ederson, Walker, Dias, Stones, Cancelo, Rodri, Silva, Gündoğan, Mahrez, Foden, De Bruyne.







