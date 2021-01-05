Tottenham v Brentford line-ups: Sorensen plays, five Spurs changes

Mads Sorensen starts at the heart of Brentford’s defence in tonight’s Carabao Cup semi-final.

Sorensen replaces Pontus Jansson – the Bees’ only change from the recent Championship win against Bournemouth.







Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has made five changes from the side which beat Leeds in the Premier League on Saturday, but still fields a very strong line-up that has both Harry Kane and Heung-min Son up front.

Serge Aurier, Davinson Sanchez, Sergio Reguilon, Moussa Sissoko and Lucas Moura all come in for Spurs.

Brentford: Raya, Dalsgaard, Sorensen, Pinnock, Henry, Dasilva, Janelt, Jensen, Mbeumo, Toney, Canos.

Subs: Daniels, Emiliano, Forss, Ghoddos, Roerslev, Stevens, Gilbert, Haygarth.

Tottenham: Lloris, Aurier, Sanchez, Dier, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Ndombele, Lucas, Son, Kane.

Subs: Hart, Alderweireld, Davies, Tanganga, Winks, White, Alli, Bergwijn, Vinicius.







