Brentford’s Pinnock to miss Man United clash

Ethan Pinnock will remain sidelined for Brentford’s trip to Manchester United on Monday night.

Bees boss Thomas Frank was hopeful the central defender would recover in time from a hamstring injury picked up in the 2-1 win over Watford earlier this month but believes next Saturday’s home game against Southampton is a more realistic target.







“I think he’s been one of our most stable players this season and I think he’s had a fantastic season,” Frank said.

“He’s our rock, I would say.”

Winger Saman Ghoddos will also be out after twisting his ankle in last weekend’s 0-0 draw with Tottenham, while Sergi Canos and Frank Onyeka will again miss out with hamstring and an ankle ligament injuries respectively.

Midfielder Onyeka could miss the remainder of the season with the problem that has sidelined him for the last five matches.







