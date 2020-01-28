Brentford v Nottingham Forest: Jensen back on big night for Bees

Brentford face a vital game in the Championship promotion race tonight and make one change from their last league game – Mathias Jensen comes in.

Brentford: Raya, Dalsgaard, Pinnock, Jeanvier, Henry, Dasilva, Norgaard, Jensen, Mbeumo, Benrahma, Watkins.

Subs: Daniels, Yearwood, Valencia, Marcondes, Dervisoglu, Roeslev, Racic.

Match report and reaction to follow later.







