Half-time: Brentford 0 Nottingham Forest 1 – Bees behind in vital promotion clash

Brentford must launch a second-half recovery as they trail to promotion rivals Nottingham Forest at Griffin Park.

After a lively start by both teams, it was Forest’s Joe Lolley who broke the deadlock in the 14th minute.

From a corner which Brentford failed to clear properly, the midfielder was able to compose himself on the edge of the penalty area to drive a left-footed shot, which took a deflection, to loop past the outstretched David Raya.

The Bees, back at full strength, responded aggressively, if not entirely fluently, and Ollie Watkins carved out an opening from a Said Benrahma pass, but his low, left -footed shot went inches past the post.

Ultra-organised Forest – who arrived in west London a single point above the hosts, in fourth place – pressed Brentford across all areas and were largely successful in containing the main, triple threat of Watkins, Benrahma and Bryan Mbuemo throughout the first half.

Brentford: Raya, Dalsgaard, Pinnock, Jeanvier, Henry, Dasilva, Norgaard, Jensen, Mbeumo, Benrahma, Watkins.

Subs: Daniels, Yearwood, Valencia, Marcondes, Dervisoglu, Roeslev, Racic.







