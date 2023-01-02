Brentford v Liverpool line-ups: Bees without Toney, Reds make three changes

Bryan Mbeumo, supported by Yoane Wissa, is set to lead Brentford’s attack this evening in the absence of the injured Ivan Toney.

The Bees make two changes, with Wissa coming in for Toney and Vitaly Janelt for Josh Dasilva.









Liverpool make three changes, with Fabinho, Kostas Tsimikas and Ibrahima Konate coming in.

Brentford: Raya; Jorgensen, Pinnock, Mee; Roerslev, Janelt, Norgaard, Jensen, Henry; Wissa, Mbeumo.

Subs: Strakosha, Canos, Dasilva, Ghoddos, Lewis-Potter, Damsgaard, Bech Sorensen, Crama, Trevitt.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Elliott, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Nunez, Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Subs: Kellehr, Gomez, Keita, Jones, Robertson, Carvalho, Matip, Bajcetic, Phillips.







