Brentford set to sign Damsgaard

Mikkel Damsgaard has agreed to join Brentford on a deal until 2027.

Brentford recently had a £16.7m bid accepted by Sampdoria for the Danish playmaker, who has now completed his medical and agreed personal terms with the club.

Damsgaard becomes Brentford’s fifth summer signing following the additions of Keane Lewis-Potter, Aaron Hickey, Ben Mee and Thomas Strakosha.

The 22-year-old played just 11 times in Serie A last season due to injury problems which sidelined him from October until March.

He was a key part of the Denmark side which made the semi-finals of the European Championships last summer, scoring against England.







