Brentford set to complete signing of Eriksen

Brentford are set to complete the signing of former Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen on a deal until the end of the season – even months after the Denmark star suffered a cardiac arrest.

The 29-year-old left Inter Milan last month due to Italian medical authority rules that prevent players from turning out in Serie A after being fitted with a implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) device.







Eriksen collapsed on the field during the Euro 2020 match against Finland in Copenhagen.

He has passed all the requisite medical checks needed for a return to top-level football and been preparing for his comeback with former club Ajax in Switzerland.

His arrival will increase Brentford’s already large Danish contingent which includes international team-mates Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen, Zanka and the first-team squad members Mads Bech-Sorensen, Mads Bistrup, Mads Roerslev and Jonas Lossl.

Eriksen, who spent six-and-half years at Spurs before moving to Inter, is also well known to Brentford boss Thomas Frank who coached him for the Denmark Under-17s squad.







