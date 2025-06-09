Brentford and Spurs enter formal talks over Frank

Brentford and Tottenham have entered formal discussions over Thomas Frank, who is expected to take over at the north London club.

The Dane has presided over huge success since taking over as Bees boss in 2018, leading them to promotion in 2021 and since establishing the club in the Premier League.

Spurs want Frank to succeed Ange Postecoglou, who was recently sacked.

A dismal domestic campaign meant Postecoglou lost his job despite winning the Europa League.

That victory means Frank is in line to manage in next season’s Champions League. He has made it clear he would like that opportunity.

Fulham boss Marco Silva has also been linked with Tottenham, but Frank is their first choice and no other managers seem to be under consideration.

Brentford finished 10th last season – seven places and 18 points above Tottenham.

But the lure of the Champions League and what is still regarded as one of the country’s biggest clubs is too tempting for Frank, who looks set to move on.