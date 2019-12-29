Below-par Brentford beaten by Millwall

Millwall 1 Brentford 0

An early Aiden O’Brien goal saw a below-par Brentford slip to defeat at Millwall.

The Bees – the Championship’s form side – never got going against a committed and well-organised side who dominated the match after taking an early lead.





After surviving an early scare when Murray Wallace’s header from a Jed Wallace free kick was ruled offside, the Bees fell behind following a mix-up in defence.

David Raya took one touch too many, and after Tom Bradshaw closed him down, the ball fell to O’Brien who fired the ball into the bottom corner of an open goal.

Raya then had to tip over Shaun Williams’ fine 30 yard effort after Josh da Silva hooked the ball clear on the edge of his box.

It took Brentford half an hour to register their first attempt, a fine left footed half-volley from Bryan Mbeumo which Bartosz Bialkowski palmed away.

Yet more sloppy defending allowed Jed Wallace to break through the middle before a fine covering block from Ethan Pinnock thwarted him.

The Bees began the second half in more determined fashion, but it took a quarter of an hour before they really threatened. A fine pass from from Watkins on the left was met by the head of Mbeumo but blocked.

In the closing minutes a rare slick passing move culminated in Bialkowski grabbing substitute Jan Zamburek’s shot from the edge of the box, but the Bees were unable to avoid a loss which saw them drop down to fourth in the table.

Brentford (4-3-3): Raya; Dalsgaard, Pinnock, Jansson, Henry [Valencia 80]; Jensen [Zamburek 71], Mokotjo, Da Silva; Mbeumo, Benrahma, Watkins

Subs not used: Daniels, Jeanvier, Sorensen, Roerslev, Yearwood







